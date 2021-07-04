United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

