United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $29.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

