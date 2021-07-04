Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 207.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Upwork worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.31 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.