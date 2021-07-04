USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter worth $63,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAK traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 312,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,918. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

