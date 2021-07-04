USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000230 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

