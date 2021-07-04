Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s previous close.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

