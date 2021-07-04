Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 254,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $94,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $234.14. 83,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.50.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

