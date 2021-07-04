Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 584,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

