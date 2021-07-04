VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BBH opened at $203.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

