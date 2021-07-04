Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 92.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,827,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

