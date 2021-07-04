Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,624. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

