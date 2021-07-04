Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $290.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.84 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

