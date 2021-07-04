Velas Price Hits $0.0456 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $96.88 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001325 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.