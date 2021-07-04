Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLDR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $10.11 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $118,044.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,713,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,825,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

