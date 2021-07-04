Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 455.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,998,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

