VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,106 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.72% of VEREIT worth $63,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

