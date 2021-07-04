VeriDocGlobal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,713.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $162,713.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00223581 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00781229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,503,378,750 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

