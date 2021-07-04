Vestor Capital LLC Buys 4,304 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,921,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 368,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,811,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $109.27. 3,262,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

