Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

NFLX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.98. 1,980,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,354. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

