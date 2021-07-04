Vestor Capital LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

