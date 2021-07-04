Viacoin One Day Volume Reaches $116,821.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $116,821.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00410989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,586 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.