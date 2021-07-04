Victrex’s (VTXPF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VTXPF. Citigroup raised Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

