Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

