Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 632 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NKTR stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.