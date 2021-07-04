Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

