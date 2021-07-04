Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

