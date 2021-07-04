Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $53.67 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

