Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 20,864 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

