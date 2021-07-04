Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.07 million, a P/E ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 3.68.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.