VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.23 million and $86,552.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00763744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.87 or 0.07920520 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.