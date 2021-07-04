Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

