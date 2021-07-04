Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Up 6% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00141148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.57 or 1.00112924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

