Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.21

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.