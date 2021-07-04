Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone's expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. "

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

