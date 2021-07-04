Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

