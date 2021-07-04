Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 136 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.77 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.