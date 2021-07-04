Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 578 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

