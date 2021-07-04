Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

