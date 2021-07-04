Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $311.89 and a 12 month high of $435.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

