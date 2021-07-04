Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $150,865,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,114.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,875.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,199.53 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

