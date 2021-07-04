Wedbush Securities Inc Buys 4,065 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $3,270.06.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. JMP Group LLC has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.