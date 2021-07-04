Weifeng Huang Buys 480,000 Shares of Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) insider Weifeng Huang acquired 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$481,440.00 ($343,885.71).

Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total value of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,314,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

