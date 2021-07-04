Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 986.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,005 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Shift4 Payments worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.