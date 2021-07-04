Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

