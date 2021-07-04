Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,935 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

