Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,518. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

