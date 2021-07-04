Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

