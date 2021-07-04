Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 178,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

