Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WIW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 83,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,026. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
