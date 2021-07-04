Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WIW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 83,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,026. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,549,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 368,283 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,217,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 317,644 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $7,681,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

