WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $703.74 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $703.74 million and $29.01 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007930 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,480,140 coins and its circulating supply is 730,480,139 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

